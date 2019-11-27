"She [Roberts] should be properly cross-examined on all the evidence that doesn’t stack up. She should be put on the rack," Fergie's friend explained.

"The BBC cannot drill him as they did and just believe her when there are lots of inconsistencies."

BBC / Newsnight

Robert's claims convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her for sex on three occasions to Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Andrew insists he doesn't recall having his photograph taken with the US-based Australian woman in 2001 and denies her claims of underage sex, while Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations "false and without any foundation."

The palace added: "Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors" by the Duke of York was "categorically untrue."