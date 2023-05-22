Fans were delighted to see Julie return. Channel 10

Julie went on to add that she was grateful to have been able to "kick around" with judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong, and the late Jock Zonfrillo.

"It was great to have some fun with them and have a bit more conversation with them than you can have when you're a contestant."

Julie shot to fame on MasterChef almost 15 years ago. Channel 10

When the official MasterChef Australia Instagram revealed that Julie would be returning to the kitchen for an elimination cook-off, fans went wild!

"I'm so looking forward to seeing it," one fan wrote.

"OMG JULES! I saw u winning season 1 and now...ur back! Never doubt yourself!" said another.

"How lovely it was to see you on Masterchef," said a third after the episode aired, "I hope there will be more to come. You're amazing!"