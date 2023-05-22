Fan favourite Julie Goodwin returned to the MasterChef kitchen once more in Sunday night's episode, much to the delight of both Julie, contestants, and fans watching from home.
The now 52-year-old shot to fame as the winner of the inaugural season of the reality cooking show in 2009, returning to the kitchen in 2022 to compete in a Fans vs Favourites season where she placed fifth.
WATCH NOW: Julie Goodwin shares an important message on MasterChef. Article continues after video.
This time around, Julie took part in the cooking competition as a guest judge, something Julie has described as a "completely different experience."
"I absolutely loved coming back as a guest judge," Julie shared with Yahoo Lifestyle.
"You're in a completely different part of the compound before you walk on set, you're on the judges' side. And you're like, 'Nobody's deciding my future today, I'm deciding somebody elses' - although that responsibility is not so much fun."
Fans were delighted to see Julie return.
Channel 10
Julie went on to add that she was grateful to have been able to "kick around" with judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong, and the lateJock Zonfrillo.