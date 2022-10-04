Family means everything to Julie Goodwin. Instagram

“It’s not over – this is a process, it’s a state of being that is fragile and evolving. But I have been given tools to use, and when I am capable of it, I use them.”

With food being such an important part of Julie’s life, it’s not surprising that sitting down to a big meal with her loved ones has become one of her favourite coping strategies.

It gives her the opportunity to check in with her husband, childhood sweetheart Michael, and their sons Joe, 26, Tom, 25, and Paddy, 23, and for everyone to make sure they are all doing OK.

So it was a natural fit for Julie to partner with Beyond Blue as an ambassador for their Big Blue Table campaign.

Running from October 1 to 8, the organisation is encouraging people to get together to share a meal and start a conversation around mental health.

Julie partnered with Beyond Blue as an ambassador for their Big Blue Table campaign. Instagram

“It’s gathering, it’s food, it’s mental wellbeing, it’s love. It’s all the things I value,” says Julie.

And the bestselling cookbook author explains that you don’t need to be a master chef to get involved.

“Sign up to be a host but then don’t put too much pressure on yourself!” she advises.

“If a full-blown dinner party is too much, have a pot luck where everyone brings a dish. Or go out for a coffee. Or have cheese and crackers. The main thing is, you get together with people and you talk.”

Learning to go easy on herself is something Julie has been focusing on this year too.

WATCH: Inside Julie Goodwin's mental health battle

She recently headed back into the TV kitchen, competing on MasterChef Fans & Favourites.

Julie admits she went in with a lot of anxiety and was in a “bit of a state” over people’s expectations of her, but this quickly changed.

“The first time around I had next to no contact with home and it was very stressful,” Julie explains.

“This time, after some initial nerves and soul-searching, I was able to relax into it and just soak it all up.”

After spending months filming together, her castmates became family, and Julie keeps in touch with every single one.

Julie was anxious about her return to Masterchef but ended up loving it. Ten

“I have had catch-ups, phone calls and messages with everyone since it’s been over,” she reveals.

“There are some genuine relationships there that I know will last my lifetime. I feel very privileged to have been part of such a group.”

Julie, who has been running cooking classes at her school, Julie’s Place, on the NSW Central Coast, says it won’t be too long until we see her back on screens either.

“MasterChef is once again opening doors for me – I just have to decide which ones I will step through.”