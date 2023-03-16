Spicy Salmon Cucumber Boats Instagram

Ingredients:

Salmon boats:

Lebanese cucumbers (halved and seeds scooped out)

225 grams of sushi-grade salmon

2 tbsp chopped chives

2 tbsp sriracha

1 tsp tamari

1/4 cup Japanese mayonnaise

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 cup sushi rice

1 pinch of coriander

1 pinch of sesame seeds

Sauce:

2 tsp tamari

1 tbsp rice vinegar

2 spring onions

lemon juice

Method:

1. Chop your salmon into small cubes. Add to a bowl with the chives, sesame oil, tamari, sriracha and Japanese mayonnaise.

Add the mix to a bowl. Instagram

4. Rub some sesame oil on your hands so the rice doesn’t stick on your hands. Grabbing your rice mix in small handfuls, mould together and place it into the cucumber halves.

5. Add the salmon mixture on top of the rice and top with sesame seeds and coriander.

6. Mix the spring onions, rice vinegar, lemon and tamari into a small sauce dish to serve.

