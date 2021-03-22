After Cam posted a sweet picture of himself and a pregnant Jules to his Instagram, the star was flooded with comments from hopeful MAFS fans who thought the picture doubled as a pregnancy announcement.

"Worth every smile line 😍Thank you for them @julesrobinson82 😊& to think we had no idea just how much joy was about to enter our lives ❤️," Cam wrote.

Cam's latest post has sparked pregnancy rumours. Instagram

The star was soon inundated with messages from hopeful fans.

"Another baby on its way?" one user penned.

"Gorgeous and congratulations" another wrote.

The couple originally met on season six of MAFS. Channel Nine

"I thought this was another baby announcement and got really excited. Beautiful photo of a beautiful family." a third added.

After so many MAFS fans assumed the couple was expecting, Jules jumped on her own Instagram account to clear up the rumours.

Heading to her story, the star shared her husband's post and wrote, "Not pregnant FYI. Old pic (Omg imagine)."

The pair married for real back in 2019 in a televised event. Channel Nine

While Cam and Jules are one of the only MAFS success stories to date, rumour has it the current season of the reality show could see many more couples leaving the experiment hand in hand.

Could another MAFS baby be on the horizon?

