Judith Durham, lead singer of The Seekers has died at age 79.

The Australian singer passed away in palliative care on Friday night in Melbourne following complications from chronic lung disease.

News of her death has shocked the music community, with fans and co-members of The Seekers leading tributes to the entertainer.

Judith Durham was one of the first Australian artists to achieve international success alongside her Seekers bandmates.

After joining the band in 1963, The Seekers moved to the UK and many of their songs such as I’ll Never Find Another You, Georgy Girl and A World Of Our Own topped the British charts.

In 1995, The Seekers were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame and in 2014 were honoured as Officers of the Order of Australia.