Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has led tributes for Judith Durham, sharing to Twitter:
“A national treasure and an Australian icon, Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists.
“Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.”
Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and Keith Potger, the surviving Seekers’ bandmates, also shared a moving statement, describing Judith as “our treasured lifelong friend and shining star".
In a statement, Athol Guy said that "her struggle was intense and heroic, never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share".
Australian singer Anthony Callea took to Twitter on Saturday to share his respects. “The skies above just gained a voice of an angel” he wrote.
Magda Szubanski penned: “Her [Judith] beautiful, crystalline voice was the naive but knowing siren sing of my childhood. Deepest condolences to her loved ones.”
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also paid tribute to Judith, describing her as someone who “gave voice to more than one generation of Australians through words of universal appeal, carried by melodies that, once heard, became fixed in our memories”.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews revealed on Sunday evening that he had “spoken with Judith Durham’s family" and they accepted the offer of a State Funeral.
"To honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian Music.”