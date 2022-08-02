Anthony Albanese was the special guest quiz master. Ten

Welcoming Anthony to the show, host Tom Gleisner asked the PM what life at the Lodge was like.

“It’s a big step up from my last public housing let me tell you” the PM laughed. “The only way I was going to get into a house with a tennis court was to become Prime Minister.”

The group of comedians made a number of jokes at the PM's expense. Ten

After speaking with the group about his recent trip to the NT and his plans to set a date for the referendum, Sam made a cheeky joke about the PM’s busy travel itinerary.

“Prime Minister you know when you announce that date, you do realise you will have to be in the country - not overseas,” joked Sam.

“That’s just mean Sam!” The PM replied, “I was warned about you, Sam.”

Have You Been Paying Attention celebrated 250 episodes. Ten

“Prime Minister, I can see that you are in the Lodge, have you managed to get that Morrison smell out yet?” Ed brazenly asked.

“The exorcism has taken place!” Anthony threw back, before bursting into laughter.

Kitty Flan also tried to get answers to her hard-hitting questions, yet the PM didn’t answer.

“I've got the question we all want to know. What breed is the dog and what do you feed it? Answer the question Prime Minister!”

Whilst Anthony didn’t quite answer the question, he did reveal that his dog, Toto was enjoying life at the Lodge, even revealing that the pup has a sprained paw at the moment thanks to running around the much larger grounds of his new home.