“Another round of radiation on the cards.” Instagram

The singer’s post was flooded with comments of support from fans and friends, including well-wishes sent by his former Home and Away cast members.

“Love you honey. See you in a few weeks,” Lynne McGranger wrote, followed by Penny McNamee who said: “Lots of love Ruffo.”

Emily Symons also commented, writing, “Sending you so much love Johnny,” as did Georgie Parker who shared, “Love to you mate.”

Johnny has continued to update fans on his battle against brain cancer. Instagram

Plenty more followed suit and shared their support, love and words of encouragement to Johnny in the comments.

His girlfriend Tahnee Sims was not far behind, and shared her own message for Johnny on her Instagram Stories in relation to his post.

“There are no words for his fighting spirit,” she penned. “In awe of him every single day.”

His girlfriend Tahnee has been supporting him every step of the way. Instagram

Johnny’s update comes months after his last one in September 2021, where he posted a photo of himself and Tahnee together during a walk.

“I’m still kicking along with my chemotherapy treatment, feeling pretty exhausted but I’m doing great otherwise & not giving up the fight,” he said.

“Thanks for all the support!!” he added.