Joh, who has now hosted seven Olympic Games, said Tokyo was "on par" with her favourite ever. Instagram

Joh, who has now hosted seven Olympic Games for the network, said Tokyo was "on par" with her favourite ever.

"I loved every second of it," she said, before heaping praise on her co-host Luke Darcy.

"Luke was just the best person to share the duties with… prepared, fun, passionate and with so much integrity," she wrote on Instagram.

Joh with legendary sports commentator Bruce McAvaney Instagram

"A huge thank you to all our commentators who did such a wonderful job bringing the pictures to life and capturing the emotion so well.

"Thank you to everyone who watched and Let’s do it all again from August 24 when the Paralympics begin."

Joh has been away from her family for seven long weeks due to work commitments, and thanked them for being "so understanding and supportive"

Due to pandemic restrictions, Joh wasn't on the ground in Tokyo as she normally would have been, and instead hosted live coverage from Channel Seven's studio in Melbourne. Instagram

Joh also gave a shout out to Australia's "amazingly talented, composed, articulate" athletes who took home a total of 17 gold, seven silver and 22 bronze medals.

"Thank you for what you have given us over these last few weeks. You’ve been just incredible," she said.

It was a no-brainer that Joh was asked to join Channel Seven's Olympics coverage given she competed in swimming back in 1996 for the Atlanta Games.

It was a no-brainer that Joh was asked to join Channel Seven's Olympics coverage given she competed in swimming back in 1996 for the Atlanta Games.

“I never take the job for granted and I am so proud of that milestone,” Joh, 47, told New Idea last month.

“Every Olympics is always different and there’s always something different I love about them, but this one is going to be one that we are talking about for the ages.”

Despite her many years of experience on the job, Joh admits she still expects the unexpected when it comes to hosting the Olympics.

“You never know what they will throw up. You have to be ready for everything. But that’s the thrill of it … that’s what makes hosting it so exciting!” she said.