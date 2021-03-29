"Nothing short of tumultuous." Instagram

Jodi’s love life has been nothing short of tumultuous. After her divorce from Braith in 2015, last year police took out an interim AVO to protect the star from Sebastian following an incident at her home in Sydney.

The Bachelor has already been officially announced by Channel 10 and filming is already well underway.

They introduced the handsome Jimmy Nicholson - a 31-year-old airline pilot who's ready to find The One a few weeks go.

Jodi and her seven-year-old daughter. Instagram

According to a statement by Ten, Jimmy is a "self-confessed romantic" who's also "an intelligent and passionate go-getter" so we're expecting big things. “I am a big believer in embracing any opportunity that presents itself, especially if it has the potential to change your life for the better,” the new Bachelor said in the statement. “The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with.”

The 2021 Bachelor is pilot, Jimmy Nicholson. Ten

Host Osher Gunsberg will be back hosting the ninth season of the hit dating show, which means he will also be hosting the The Bachelorette.

Osher released a statement of approval to hype up the announcement about the new Bachelor.

"Australia the flaps are down and we are coming into land for season NINE of @theBachelorAU!" the TV personality wrote on social media.

"Get ready to soar with airline pilot @jimmynicholson as he navigates the turbulent skies of love searching for his co-pilot in life.⁠

"And yes, he’s as dreamy as you think he is."

