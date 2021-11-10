"Happy first birthday to our gorgeous little Isla!" Instagram

While the pandemic interrupted what would have been a grand family affair to celebrate Isla, there was a silver lining to the small birthday party they threw for her.

"One thing that did remain was the family photo challenge, this is the best of a bad bunch!!"

In the photos, Jock's two youngest children wore matching party hats, as they took several snaps of their picnic-style birthday party in a park.

Jock's youngest daughter is growing up quick! Instagram

Jock and Lauren announced the arrival of their second child together, and Jock's fourth, last year on November 8.

"I haven’t been able to wipe the smile off my face for the last four weeks - our precious little Isla Generosa Zonfrillo, my fourth kiddo, came into our world," Jock shared at the time.

"I couldn’t ask for more - a healthy baby, happy siblings, and a rockstar wife. The Zonfrillo Clan have never been happier."

Isla is Jock's mini-me! Instagram

Since welcoming their newest family addition, Jock has been sharing adorable snaps of his kids to Instagram and recently shared a parenting insight with fans.

"A lot of the time parenting for us = total chaos and disorganisation, lack of personal space, and constantly answering ‘why?’," he wrote.

"Then there’s days like today - nothing special, just hanging with the kids, picnic, a bit of public sleeping - and I couldn’t be happier."