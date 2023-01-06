Joan then went on to be in many iconic Australian TV shows including Mother and Son, Something In The Air, and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. She was well-known for her role as Matron Sloane on A Country Practice, which won her a Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress in 1989.
In 2002 Joan started her new role as Valda Sheergold on Neighbours as a semi-regular before becoming a full-time member of the cast in 2007.
WATCH: The new home of Neighbours
Joan Sydney’s friends and fans expressed their condolences on social media after hearing the sad news of her passing.
A Country Practice star Shane Withington. wrote, “Oh no... This is terrible news indeed. Comedy is never as easy as it looks and this lady made it look effortless. I adored her. Vale Joan Sydney.”
A fan wrote on Twitter “RIP Joan Sydney. Her role as Valda Sheergold will always be one of the most ICONIC recurring guest characters in #Neighbours’ history!”
Another fan wrote, “Matron, oh Matron 💔 I adored Joan Sydney as Matron Sloan on “A Country Practice”. She could do wit or knock-your-socks-off drama effortlessly. So many memories for a generation, that was the power of TV in those years of the ‘80s and early ‘90s. I’m very sad. RIP.”