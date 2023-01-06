According to her friend, Sally-Anne Upton, Joan died peacefully. Getty

Joan then went on to be in many iconic Australian TV shows including Mother and Son, Something In The Air, and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. She was well-known for her role as Matron Sloane on A Country Practice, which won her a Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress in 1989.

In 2002 Joan started her new role as Valda Sheergold on Neighbours as a semi-regular before becoming a full-time member of the cast in 2007.

Joan Sydney’s friends and fans expressed their condolences on social media after hearing the sad news of her passing.

A Country Practice star Shane Withington. wrote, “Oh no... This is terrible news indeed. Comedy is never as easy as it looks and this lady made it look effortless. I adored her. Vale Joan Sydney.”

A fan wrote on Twitter “RIP Joan Sydney. Her role as Valda Sheergold will always be one of the most ICONIC recurring guest characters in #Neighbours’ history!”

Another fan wrote, “Matron, oh Matron 💔 I adored Joan Sydney as Matron Sloan on “A Country Practice”. She could do wit or knock-your-socks-off drama effortlessly. So many memories for a generation, that was the power of TV in those years of the ‘80s and early ‘90s. I’m very sad. RIP.”