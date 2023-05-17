"So, I've been asked 'why are you having time off social media', and here's my reason...I've been doing media, events, radio, articles, television, and podcasts since 2019."
"I've been hated, I've had death threats, I've had my family abused, I've had my shitty relationships smashed across the media."
Jessika says "social media" has been a drain on her mental health.
"My family's lives have been shared with everyone. I've spoken out, I've enjoyed it, I've hated it, I've capitalised on it and there's never been a day where I've gone 'okay, enough and I need a break' and it seems the second I do the nasty comments on why I'm doing it and the rest of the bullsh**..so here's a photo of me (unedited with makeup) and here's a photo of me today."
The UK-based reality star then went on to thank her followers for their support and love over the years before writing that remaining on social media would be "hurtful" to her mental health.
"I just needed a break."
"People always think posting on social media and making money from it is 'super easy and lazy' but the emotional aspect and the way it drains you mentally every single day is fkn hard!" Jessika wrote before adding that she would be back "and better."
"I have so many amazing projects to share and show you all! I just needed a break. I'm excited to do more TV, share my projects and work harder."