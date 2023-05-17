Reality star and social media influencer Jessika Power has dramatically quit social media in an emotional post made to her 370k Instagram followers.

The 30-year-old first shot to fame on Married at First Sight in 2019, before going on to star in Big Brother Australia VIP in 2021 and Celebs Go Dating in 2022.

She has raked in earnings from her influencing and from post adult content on Only Fans, making hundreds of thousands of dollars per month from the subscription based platform.

WATCH NOW: Jessika Power talks about messages Shane Warne sent her. Article continues after video.