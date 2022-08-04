Jessika showcased her latest procdure on Instagram. Instagram

"I didn't have the best sleep and the pain level is probably sitting on a four… it's more of a dull ache."

The former Married At First Sight bride admitted that she decided to get the surgery after another procedure she underwent in 2019 left her unsatisfied with the appearance of her hip dips.

"I wanted my hip dips filled out as I lost a lot of volume there when I had my fat transfer," she explained.

She was referring to the fat transfer procedure she had three years ago to add volume to her bust, creating more cleavage with fat taken from her hips and thighs.

Jess has spend a whopping $40,000 on beauty treatments. Instagram

It took her from a C-cup to a D-cup, but lost some of her curves around her hips and bum as a result.

"I definitely feel like it was worth the money," she said in a video as reported by New Idea.

Speaking to fans, Jess said she'd chosen the fat transfer surgery, as she didn't want a traditional boob job involving silicone implants.

"I didn't want to have silicone boobs, not that there is anything wrong with that, I just didn't want it for myself."

While some followers were shocked by the videos Jess shared, the reality TV star and OnlyFans creator strives to be honest with fans about what it takes to maintain her looks.

WATCH: 'It's so hard being me': MAFS' Jessika takes Lamborghini out for a spin

"I'm always transparent with anything I get done and I want to keep myself open to any questions you might have," she added.

Jess previously revealed she's spent more than $60,000 on cosmetic procedures and surgery, with this latest enhancement only adding to the bill.

So how does she afford it all? As well as doing brand deals and sponsorships, Jess makes a killing on adult subscription site OnlyFans.

Among the top percentage of creators, the MAFS star confessed she was "capitalising on my reality TV fame" when she signed up and continues to rake in the money.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.