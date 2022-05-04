Jess had fans in stitches over her recreation of the unusual look. TikTok/craphousewife

"You know I love fashion - so I couldn't get enough of the Met Gala! I had to whip up my own Kylie-inspired "outfit"!" the podcast host and presenter captioned the post.

The 51-year-old nailed the second-youngest KarJenner's look immaculately as she donned a white dress, a baseball cap, along with a bouquet of white flowers that sat towards the side of her head.

Jess received the seal of approval from her legion of followers for her recreation, with one fan writing, "You know that Anna Wintour’s inviting you next year now, right?"

A second added, "Best thing I've seen today...thank you!'

Fans weren't thrilled with Kylie Jenner's look for the 2022 Met Gala. Getty

The same couldn't be said for Kylie, whose unusual choice of outfit for the theme 'Gilded Glamour' had social media fashionistas scratching their head.

"Literally the worst Kylie has ever looked. And I always like what she wears," one disgruntled Twitter user wrote.

Another joked, "Who let Kylie Jenner walk into the met gala with a mesh top on and a snapback?"

As for her decision to rock the controversial look, Kylie explained on Instagram that the outfit was a tribute to late designer Virgil Abloh.

Kylie Jenner's look was a tribute to designer Virgil Abloh. Getty

Tagging Abloh's Off-White brand, she said, "Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me."

"I'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever," she added before thanking the team who put the look together.