Jess copped abuse from trolls while co-hosting the Today Show. Nine

He added that the offer came after he was "ready to quit" Channel 9 over the way in which his beloved wife was treated.

“I was ready to quit Channel 9 because I was so upset at the way you were treated,” he recalled.

“You said to me, ‘We’ve got a mortgage to pay buster, don’t make a stupid decision’.

“I remember them (executives) also saying, ‘Oh, maybe you and Jessica could host the show together?’ I said, ‘You’re kidding me? You’re going to ruin two careers, ruin a marriage and ruin a program in one hit? No thank you.’”

Jess and Peter have been married since 2004. Instagram

Jess added that, at the time, she had told her husband: “We can’t implode two of our careers at the same time. It would be a disaster.”

Despite Jess being axed from the show just one year later, with Eddie McGuire infamously threatening to 'bone' her from the show during a 2006 meeting with network executives, Peter revealed it was the pair's secret IVF journey that "sustained" them during the turbulent time.

“That was our little secret, wasn’t it? It was the thing that sustained us as all that rubbish went on at the Today show, at least we had our IVF journey,” he said.

Peter added that after four failed IVF attempts, he began to see the toll it was taking on his wife.

Jess and Peter share two daughters, Allegra and Giselle. Instagram

“I could see what it was doing to you and your body, your mental health, everything,” he told her.

Thankfully, the pair welcome their now 15-year-old daughter Allegra following their fourth attempt, with Peter saying, “It was worth every tear and dollar and heartache."

The couple, who married in 2004, then went on to have a second daughter, Giselle, who is now 12.

