Jess Rowe shared an anniversary tribute to her husband, Peter. Instagram

The couple soon received well wishes in the comments below.

Journalist Sarah Harris shared a bunch of heart emojis, while actor Suzan Mutesi penned: "Happy anniversary @jessjrowe !! Love you guys so much! ❤️❤️."

Jess and Peter first met when the former Today Show host was just 19 and doing university work experience at Channel Ten. At the time, Peter was a sports reporter.

Years later, when Jess was an established journalist in her own right, the pair bumped into each other at the TV WEEK Logies.

Jess and Peter share two daughters, Allegra and Giselle. Instagram

They got to talking and Jess later told Mia Freedman's No Filter podcast that at the time she was thinking: "Why can't I meet a nice man like this? Why am I not attracting really good decent people like this beautiful man?"

After breaking up with her boyfriend, she was chatting to her friend, rugby league reporter Tony Peters, about her desire for a nice guy and mentioned Peter's name.

Tony then rung up Peter and convinced him to ask Jess out.

WATCH: Jessica Rowe films TikTok embarrassing her kids (Story continues after video)

Newly divorced and having just started a job at 60 Minutes, Peter wasn't really looking to date anyone but decided he'd give it a shot.

"I said, 'Well if she rings me within 10 minutes and asks me out, I'll go,'" Peter told Nine Honey. "And she rang. And I said, 'I like your style.' "We went out on a Sunday night to a Thai restaurant in Balmain. That was in June 2001 and we've never been apart." The pair have been married since 2004 and share two daughters, Allegra and Giselle.

