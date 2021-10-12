"So that’s a wrap! What to finish with for the eve of ‘freedom day’ (and I know it’s not that for everyone)," Jess wrote alongside the stunning snaps.

"You know I never do anything by halves so I decided to get my @collettedinnigan wedding dress out of its box!

"It’s the first time I’ve worn it in 17 and a half years! Oh the joy I had in this frock… and I hope I’ve brought you some joy this lockdown. You have all got me through! Thank you!"

Followers were quick to praise the star for the lockdown entertainment, with one user writing, "Thank you for bringing fun to our lockdowns. You are just fabulous."

Another added, "Many thanks Jess for making 'lockdown' a bit of fun, loved all your outfits."