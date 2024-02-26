Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner might be the most famous ‘mumager’ over in Hollywood, but Jessica Rowe is making a play for that title Down Under.
The podcast host and TV presenter was recently seen cheering on, and coaching, her eldest daughter, Allegra Overton, through a photo shoot in sunny Sydney.
Known for her passion for fashion, Jess, 53, turned many heads with her kooky, head-to-toe floral ensemble, but nevertheless made sure that Allegra, 17, felt like she was the real star of the show.
The supportive mum threw out ideas and even helped give direction as her striking daughter posed for the photographer in a local Sydney park.
Jessica certainly knows a thing or two about working the cameras, having once been a teen model herself.
Before she made her mark in TV journalism, Jess posed for David Jones catalogues when she was just 18, and even moved to Germany for a year to model. It’s an experience that she has since described as “not glamorous but so much fun".
An animated Jess offered Allegra some tips during the low-key photo shoot.
Watching Allegra, who is the eldest of Jess’ two daughters with husband Peter Overton, follow in her footsteps has been very special for the star.
When Allegra signed with A-list agency Priscilla’s Model Management just after her 16th birthday last year, Jess said she felt “so proud”.
As a self-proclaimed ‘mumager’, Jess often accompanies Allegra to modelling jobs and castings.
Last August, she sat proudly in the front row when the teen made her catwalk debut at a fashion show at the Sydney Opera House.