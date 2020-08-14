Baby Tullulah was born in February this year and despite being in lockdown due to coronavirus restrictions for the first few months, Jesinta confessed that parenthood has taught her and Buddy to be "more present."
"We can get so caught up with work and it's easy to spend a lot of time on social media, but since having Tullulah around, it has made us enjoy the little things and be more present in life and with each other," she told The Daily Telegraph in July.
"Without sounding naive to how challenging lockdown was for so many people, we truly feel it was a blessing in spending more quality time with each other."
Sydney Swans star Buddy also gave a rare statement about life with a newborn on the AFL team's official website, calling it "perfect."
"I got to spend time with my daughter, which I wouldn't have had, because obviously I leave early in the morning and get back late at night," he said.
"To have that time and build that connection with my daughter was amazing."
The AFL player also paid tribute to his wife of nearly four years and mums everywhere for their daily efforts.
"I appreciate my mother and all women, but the appreciation of seeing exactly what mothers do do, day in day out ... my appreciation for them is just through the roof, and especially my wife."
Speaking on The Morning Show in June, Jesinta shared some rare updates about her baby daughter, including which parent she most resembles physically.
"She's got a very thick crop of dark hair that sits naturally in a mohawk, and from the day she was born, I could put a bow in her hair if I wanted to," the model confessed.
"She looks exactly like me when I was a baby, but now she is getting a little bit older and she is starting to make more expression, I see so much of Buddy in her as well.
"She has her dad's beautiful skin with his Indigenous background, which I am so grateful for. She has got his beautiful complexion and is a very smiley baby."