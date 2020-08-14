It's been nearly six months since Jesinta Franklin welcomed her daughter Tullulah with husband Buddy Franklin, but the former Miss Universe Australia has shared a rare update about her life as a new mum.

The 29-year-old mum-of-one revealed that she's "finally getting into exercising" 5.5 months after giving birth in a recent Instagram post.

"Physically my body recovered very quickly from birth, however, mentally I just haven’t been ready to workout," she confessed.

"Without family support in Sydney and a little girl who hasn’t been the best sleeper, I have spent the last few months feeling so exhausted and unable to fit any workouts in around feeding, cooking, cleaning and attempting to keep up with small bits of work here and there."

Jesinta then revealed that she'd completed an online Pilates class followed by an ab workout.

"Looking forward to building my strength and fitness so I can keep up with my daughter who is growing and getting heavier by the day," she added.

"Being a mum is the best and hardest thing I have ever done and trying to find balance (whatever that is) has become more challenging than ever. I know taking care of me is really important too so I can be the best version of myself for my little girl. I feel like I have just been surviving the last 5.5 months and now I am ready to thrive!"