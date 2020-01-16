Jesinta flaunts her pregnancy glow in the video and looks effortlessly chic in a loose-fitting grey frock, which cradles her curves and ever-expanding baby bump.
Sporting a slicked back hairdo, Jesinta stands still while the finishing touches are added to her makeup look, before she then casts a model-like pose in front of the mirror.
Jesinta’s most recent update comes after she recently shared a heartfelt message to her hubby Buddy Franklin in honour of their three-year anniversary.
Taking to Instagram last November, Jesinta shared a sweet throwback snap of the couple from their wedding day in 2016.
"Still this stoked 3 years later," Jesinta wrote in the caption.
"So excited to be starting our little fam, I love doing life with you," she added.
The soon-to-be-mum married the Sydney Swans player in a secret ceremony in the Blue Mountains, NSW.
In addition, Jesinta celebrated her three-year-anniversary by releasing behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding dress fitting with Vera Wang.
"To celebrate our anniversary today I’ve released all the pictures (I’ve never shared before) from my fitting with @verawang at the @verawanggang atelier in NYC on my App," she captioned the snap of her stunning couture gown.