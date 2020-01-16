Jesinta Franklin (née Campbell) regularly post updates of her pregnancy to social media. Getty

Jesinta flaunts her pregnancy glow in the video and looks effortlessly chic in a loose-fitting grey frock, which cradles her curves and ever-expanding baby bump.

Sporting a slicked back hairdo, Jesinta stands still while the finishing touches are added to her makeup look, before she then casts a model-like pose in front of the mirror.

Jesinta’s most recent update comes after she recently shared a heartfelt message to her hubby Buddy Franklin in honour of their three-year anniversary.

The former Miss Universe Australia gave fans another glimpse into her journey to motherhood by sharing an adorable video of her burgeoning baby bump. Instagram

Taking to Instagram last November, Jesinta shared a sweet throwback snap of the couple from their wedding day in 2016.

"Still this stoked 3 years later," Jesinta wrote in the caption.

"So excited to be starting our little fam, I love doing life with you," she added.

The soon-to-be-mum married the Sydney Swans player in a secret ceremony in the Blue Mountains, NSW.

In addition, Jesinta celebrated her three-year-anniversary by releasing behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding dress fitting with Vera Wang.

"To celebrate our anniversary today I’ve released all the pictures (I’ve never shared before) from my fitting with @verawang at the @verawanggang atelier in NYC on my App," she captioned the snap of her stunning couture gown.