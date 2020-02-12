RELATED: Jesinta Franklin reveals she and husband Buddy were sleeping separately

Who Is Jesinta Franklin?

Jesinta Franklin (maiden name Jesinta Campbell) is a model, host, and beauty pageant queen. She first got on our radar when she bagged the coveted Miss Universe Australia title in 2010 and represented our country in that year’s Miss Universe pageant. She placed 2nd runner-up and also snagged the Miss Congeniality award.

Jesinta at the Miss Universe competition Getty

When Was Jesinta Franklin Born?

Franklin was born on August 12, 1991. She's 28 years old today.

Where Did Jesinta Franklin Grow Up?

Jesinta was born and raised in Gold Coast, Queensland. For schooling, she attended Aquinas College, a Catholic school in Southport.

Who Is Jesinta Franklin Married To?

Jesinta is married to AFL hottie and Sydney Swans star player Lance Franklin, also known as Buddy. Between a former Miss Universe contestant and one of the greatest footie players of all time, these two are one hell of a power couple!

Jesinta with husband Lance "Buddy" Franklin Getty

How Much Did Jesinta Franklin's Engagement Ring Cost?

Franklin’s engagement ring was a 3-4 carat raised square-cut diamond with smaller diamonds surrounding it. There are also small diamonds on the platinum band. While the exact value of the ring (or who the jeweller is) has ever been disclosed, jewellery experts estimate that the ring probably costs around $AUD 75,000 to 100,000.

When Was Jesinta Franklin's Wedding To Lance 'Buddy' Franklin?

The Franklins’ wedding took place in November 2016. The two wed in an intimate ceremony surrounded only by their closest friends and family. The ceremony was held in a gorgeous outdoor Blue Mountains venue, and Jesinta wore a beautiful custom gown by famed bridal designer Vera Wang.

Do Jesinta And Lance Have Any Children?

In August this year, Jesinta announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first baby. The former pageant titleholder opened up about her difficult pregnancy, saying she’s gained a few dress sizes and stretch marks in the last couple of months.

Who Has Jesinta Franklin Modelled For?

Ever since she won Miss Universe Australia, Franklin has modelled for a variety of brands and magazines. Some of the names she’s worked with include Olay, David Jones, and Tiffany & Co.

What Shows Has Jesinta Franklin Hosted?

Jesinta began her hosting career in television. She was a guest reporter for The Morning Show, reporting on topics related to fashion, entertainment, and pop culture. Franklin also co-hosted alongside Matty Acton for the Hot30 Countdown.

What Books Has Jesinta Franklin Witten?

Franklin is a published author with one book credit under her name. Live a Beautiful Life came out in October 2016. The book dishes out Franklin’s favourite health and beauty tips, recipes, and other kinds of advice on how to live your best life.

Jesinta also released a companion lifestyle app which is available on both Android and iOS.

What Have Jesinta Franklin's Best Hairstyles Been?

Jesinta is a natural brunette. In her beauty pageants, she sported long brown hair, usually done in curls or waves.

Eventually, she progressed to lighter blonde locks with a choppy, layered style.

Recently, the beauty queen turned model chopped off her long locks and bleached her hair. She now rocks the short hair look with a trendy platinum blonde pixie cut.

Does Jesinta Franklin Have A Workout Video?

Jesinta isn’t shy about sharing her secret to a bikini-ready body! Franklin shared that her usual routine is more Pilates and boxing-based. She constantly posts about her routine and progress on Instagram. She also did a ‘Summer Abs Workout’ video for Pedestrian.TV which you can find on YouTube.

What Is Jesinta Franklin's Diet?

To maintain her model figure, Franklin is on a pretty strict diet. She incorporates a lot of green vegetables into her daily meals, for both health and beauty reasons. Her ‘go-to’ meals are super healthy, full of poached proteins, steamed veggies, and fresh greens. Jesinta also enjoys the occasional fruit and veggie smoothie, packed with tons of vitamins and nutrients.

Is Jesinta Franklin On Instagram?

You can check Jesinta out on Instagram, @jesinta_franklin.

Does Jesinta Franklin Have A Website?

You can learn more about Jesinta via her website, www.jesinta.com.au. There’s no content on the site itself, but you can either download her lifestyle app or sign up for a newsletter to get updates on her life.

The Blonde Beauty Pageant Babe

Franklin is living the life – she has a solid career, a wonderful husband, and a baby on the way. Stay tuned for the next update on Jesinta and her growing family.

