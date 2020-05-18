Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter Emme recently wowed audiences when she made a surprise singing appearance alongside her mum at the Super Bowl halftime show. Getty

“So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!” J-Lo began.

“This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith.”

Emme’s dad Marc then took to his Instagram, where he posted another gushing message about his daughter, along with a carousel of images of the youngster.

“How do you go from this.... To this... To This!!!! So proud of my beautiful Emme. You make daddy sooooooo proud. I already ordered mine,” he captioned.

Emme has been praised by her doting mum and dad for putting pen to paper and creating her very own book. Instagram

The book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, states that its intention is to help young people “embrace the peace and power of everyday faith”.

“We all have moments every day where we can use a little help. Some are small, like waking up for school or getting along with a sibling. Others are big, like helping to save the planet and all its creatures—especially sloths!” the website states.

The blurb continued: “Asking God for help always brings us the strength to get through anything.

“Emme Muñiz shares her own daily prayers to offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith.”

J-Lo revealed that Emme is set to publish a book of daily prayers entitled Lord Help Me: Inspiring prayers for every day. Getty

According to Hello!, Emme reportedly explained how she came up with the idea for the book, and why she opted for the sloth reference.

“In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction, so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” Emme said.

“I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort," she added.

The book will be published in both English and Spanish.