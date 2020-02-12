Jennifer Lopez reveals the truth about her daughter Emme's singing career
The mother and daughter duo won't be sharing the spotlight any time soon!
- by
Kara Byers
She may have knocked the socks off the Super Bowl audience when she took to the stage with mother Jennifer Lopez, but 11-year-old Emme won’t be taking to stage again any time soon.
WATCH:Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme, joins her onstage for duet
Speaking to Extra TV, Lopez said that their duet was not “not about putting her out in the spotlight.”
“It's about doing things together that bond us,” the 50-year-old said.
“I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."
“It's about doing things together that bond us,” the 50-year-old said.
Explaining that she would let her daughter decide if she wants to pursue a career in showbiz, J-Lo said their Superbowl performance had been more about the bigger picture.
“I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves.”
Emme, whose father is Marc Anthony and has a twin brother called Max (pictured)
Instagram
Emme, whose father is Marc Anthony and has a twin brother called Max, has showcased her incredible singing voice before, having joined J-Lo on stage during her It's My Party world tour in 2019.
Emme's twin Max also has impressive vocals, which he revealed at his mum's 50th birthday party in July. The pre-teen got up on stage to perform a solo hit, and received a standing ovation from Jennifer and his soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez.
Until recently, J-Lo and Marc kept Emme and Max out of the spotlight.
Although Jennifer and Marc aren’t together, the pair have remained close since their divorce in 2011, regularly being pictured together at key events in their children's lives.
Instagram
And, although Jennifer and Marc aren’t together, the pair have remained close since their divorce in 2011, regularly being pictured together at key events in their children's lives.
Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us."