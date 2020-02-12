She may have knocked the socks off the Super Bowl audience when she took to the stage with mother Jennifer Lopez, but 11-year-old Emme won’t be taking to stage again any time soon.

WATCH:Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme, joins her onstage for duet

Speaking to Extra TV, Lopez said that their duet was not “not about putting her out in the spotlight.”

“It's about doing things together that bond us,” the 50-year-old said.

“I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."