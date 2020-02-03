Shakira took to the stage first with a medley of some of her biggest hits, including the 2001 smash hit Whenever, Wherever. Getty

Shakira, who gained international success with her English crossover album, Laundry Service in 2001, took to the stage first with a medley of some of her biggest hits, including the 2001 smash hit Whenever, Wherever.

Sporting a barely-there red ensemble, consisting of red tasseled top and skimpy mini-skirt, the 43-year-old flaunted her enviable curves on stage before J Lo took to the stage.

Jen, who made a dramatic entrance by sliding down a pole to meet her posse of backup dancers, wowed the crowd with a rendition of Jenny from the Block.

The brunette beauty stunned in a form-fitted black studded bodysuit, which she removed to reveal a sparkly see-through gem-embellished bodysuit.

After delivering a powerful performance of her Millennium megahit Waiting for Tonight – lasers included - Jen showed off her killer dance moves on stage.

Jen’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, then stole the show, when she joined her mum on stage to belt out a track, while Shakira played the drums in the background.

According to Page Six, female empowerment was a major element of the show, which included a lighting display that reportedly created a Venus symbol, representing women.

Both Jen and Shakira made the surprise announcement they were taking part in this Super Bowl in late September 2019 by posting the news on social media.

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira! Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do,” Jen captioned a snap of herself and Shakira in rehearsal on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Shakira also took to Instagram to share a cute snap of herself wearing a football Hemet, along with the caption: “Ready! Preparada! #SuperBowl.”