Jennifer Hawkins (pictured) previously copped the wrath of one nasty troll who took exception to a photo she shared, which showed her daughter Frankie’s head uncovered. Instagram

“I don’t really care about it,” Jen confessed, after host Kyle Sandilands raised the issue, while candidly discussing the joys and perils of first-time parenting.

She then went on to say while she doesn’t receive a lot of negative comments online, when she does, her methods of dealing with it is straightforward and satisfying.

“I don’t actually have a lot of it - that was a storm in a teacup,” Jen said, referring to the hat remark in January. “That was one comment and I just didn’t delete it.”

Jen (pictured) shared the snap of her one-year-old in January, and while many fans gushed over the photo, some were quick to criticise Jen for not putting a hat on her little one. Instagram

“Usually… literally, I would just block and delete. It’s quite satisfying… block, delete, bye! I don’t really care,” she quipped.

When co-host Jackie "O" Henderson suggested that the majority of trolls use “fake accounts” to leave hurtful comments, Jennifer said: “Exactly.”

The former Miss Universe concluded by saying that she just doesn’t allow haters to “get a rise out” of her and simply chooses to ignore the negativity.

At the time of the backlash, Jen responded to her critics on Instagram, writing: “Bub was under a beach umbrella two seconds after the picture was taken.”

Jen said while she doesn’t receive a lot of negative comments online, when she does, her methods of dealing with it is straightforward and satisfying. Instagram

She wasn't alone, though, as many fans seemingly came to her defence.

“There’s always one (or 10, maybe for you) who are so quick to jump! Of course you would be protecting your most loved little possession from the sun. She’s beautiful," one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Geez! Someone had to say that! [Frankie] has an awesome mummy, as if she's going to let her baby burn… I'm laughing as a mum, as people just love to stir the pot."

A third person added: “And 5 mins of VIT D will do little Frankie good! Just ignore the ‘perfect’ parents! Lol heaven knows I'm not one.”