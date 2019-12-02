Former Myer ambassador Jennifer Hawkins welcomed her first daughter, Frankie Violet, with hubby Jake Wall in October. Instagram

“Beautiful weekend with my family. Heart is full!” Jennifer captioned the collection of photos, along with a love heart emoji.

In one of the candid photos, Jen casts a loving gaze towards Frankie, who is snuggling up to her chest, while standing on an outdoor patio in front of several trees and shrubs.

The blonde beauty looks effortlessly chic in a fitted black top, and her fresh-faced visage shows of her youthful complexion, which she teams with loose-flowing tresses.

Another candid snap shows Jen’s dad, Robert, lying face down on the floor and looking towards Frankie, who is snuggling up on the baby blanket. Instagram

In another delightful pic, Jennifer cosies up to her mother, Gail, who places one arm around her daughter and looks at her affectionately.

Another candid snap shows Jen’s dad, Robert, lying face down on the floor and looking towards Frankie, who is snuggling up on the baby blanket.

A follow-up shot shows two younger family members cradling Frankie, who is wearing an adorable blush pink pair of pyjamas.

A follow-up shot shows two younger family members cradling Frankie, who is wearing an adorable blush pink pair of pyjamas. Instagram

Jen’s celebrity friends and fans were quick to comment on the candid snaps, with Megan Gale writing: “How gorgeous. I bet the fam simply adore her.”

Another person stated: “Nothing better than family love.”

A third person added: “Beautiful family.”