Jen and Frankie sharing a sweet moment. Instagram

Sharing two sweet snaps to social media, Jen lay on the floor next to Frankie - who was on a pink rug - while the mother and daughter shared a playful kiss.

"All the luvvvv! 💞" Jen wrote.

The sweet moment was captured by Jennifer's husband, Jake Wall. Instagram

The beauty queen's famous friends flocked to the comment section, with Australia's Got Talent hosts Ricki Lee writing, "So cute", while fellow model Megan Gale left a series of heart emojis.

On Tuesday the 22nd of October, the former Miss Universe shared that she and husband Jake Wall had become parents to Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share photos with her bundle of joy.

"Dream come true! So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn’t be more in love," she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer Hawkins and husband Jake Wall welcomed Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall on Tuesday the 22nd of October. Instagram

Hawkins shared three photos of the moment, including two of Frankie Violet resting on her chest and one of the little angel sleeping.

Her husband Jake also shared photos on his Instagram account, adding the caption:

"Welcome to the world Frankie Violet. Our hearts are full."