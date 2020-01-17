But Hawkins clapped back at her haters clarifying, “Because bub was under a beach umbrella 2 seconds after this picture. 😊”

A heap of her followers also leapt to her defence.

“There’s always one (or 10, maybe for you 😉) who are so quick to jump! Of course you would be protecting your most loved little possession from the sun. She’s beautiful. Congrats!”

Some users were quick to criticise the new mother for not putting a hat on her little one. Instagram

“Geez! Someone had to say that! She has an awesome mummy as if she's going to let her baby burn. 🙄 she could have had one on and they took it off for the pic for all we know. She's not silly I'm sure.”

“And 5 mins of VIT D will do little Frankie good! Just ignore the "perfect" parents! Lol heaven knows I'm not one.”

Jen was quick to clap back at critics. Getty

Hawkins and husband Jake Wall welcomed their first child into the world in October.