Jennifer Aniston has offered a glimpse into her childhood by sharing a delightful throwback photo of her father John to social media. Getty

A follow-up snap showed the Morning Wars star attending a more recent event with her father John.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on Jen’s cute “then and now” comparison snaps, with one person writing: “U guys are so cute!!!”

Another person stated: “If only Friends could meet Days of Our Lives. My two favorite characters in my two favorite shows!!”

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jen posted the sepia-toned snap, which showed the former Friends star as a child, wrapping her arms around her dad’s neck. Instagram

A third person added: “I CANNOT LOVE THIS ENOUGH!!!!! VICTOR KIRIAKIS & RACHEL GREENE!!!!”

Jen’s delightful throwback comes after it was reported that she and Nicole Kidman are apparently locked in a friendship battle over their mutual buddy Reese Witherspoon.

A follow-up snap showed the Morning Wars star attending a more recent event with her father John. Instagram

Sources tell New Idea tensions are already said to be mounting between actresses Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston.

“Nicole and Jen used to be good pals but lately they’ve been competing over who gets to hang out with Reese,” the source confided.