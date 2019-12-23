The couple have been very open about how rehab and therapy have been invaluable in the musician’s battle with addiction.

In 2007, soon after Keith’s second rehab stay, Nicole explained to Vanity Fair: “I’ve learned an enormous amount having a relationship with someone who is in recovery. I’m more than willing to walk it with him.”

Hopefully Nicole’s latest bedtime reading – and the next project at her production company Blossom Films – doesn’t reflect the state of her marriage!

The thriller, A Good Marriage by Kimberly McCreight, which is due for release later next year, is about a woman’s murder, and reveals the “compromises some couples make – and the secrets they keep – in order to stay together”.

