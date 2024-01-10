Dokic released her second book Fearless in September 2023. The book focus on her mental health struggles and ties in with her ongoing campaign against body shaming. Instagram

The 40-year-old's playing days are long behind her, however, she has since made her name as a commentator.

Dokic is set to be a commentator for the Australian Open which begins on Sunday, January 14, among others such as Jim Courier, Todd Woodbridge, Lleyton Hewitt, Dylan Alcott, and others.

Dokic is doing all she can for a quick recover so she can continue her duties at the Australian Open.

“Hopefully I will be OK soon and by Sunday for the start of the Australian Open. Fingers crossed," she wrote.

Dokic received lots of support from friends and fans in the comments.

Tennis Coach Samuel Begg wrote, "Rest up Jelena!! 🙌🙌🙌."

"Get better soon lovely ❤️," famous Australian swimmer, Libby Trickett wrote.

"Your health is so much more important. Your followers/fans will understand," one fan wrote.

"It’s time to rest! The body is telling you things. Thank you for your constant openness and heart to share a story that will help others," wrote another.

The tennis star is open and honest with her followers. Instagram

Dokic has been very open about her health struggles in the past...

In May 2023, Dokic shared some emotional insight into her mental health journey.

She frequently encourages her followers to be part of destigmatising discussions surrounding mental health.

Dokic's fans have stuck by her through everything.

