"Exactly a year ago on the left. 28.04. I will never forget it, for wanting to end my life. What a difference a year makes," Dokic wrote.

"It's exactly a year since that tough moment. I look at the picture on the left and I remember how scared and shattered I was. But I have survived. One step at a time, one hour at a time, one day at a time," she continued.

Dokic also shared the importance of having a support network when facing mental health challenges, telling her followers that, "I wouldn't be here if I didn't get professional help and if I didn't share it with you all, as well as a few close people in my inner circle. I can really say that it saved my life and it helped me survive, heal, and now thrive."

According to Beyond Blue, one in seven people in Australia are affected by depression, with one of the most important factors for recovery being a strong network of support from not only from mental health professionals, but also friends, family, and peer support groups.

"Sharing and telling people what is going on was instrumental in not feeling alone. Seeing a psychiatrist rebuilt me. Telling my closest friends and not being shamed saved my life. The amazing community that I have here on Instagram helped get me through some tough days. I have never felt so much understanding, love, care, and kindness," Dokic shared.

Dokic's vulnerability and honesty in sharing her struggles with mental health continues to play a critically important role in destigmatising conversations surrounding mental health; letting others know that it's okay to not be okay, and that someone is always there for them.

"We know that creating mental health and suicide-safe communities where people can be open about their struggles without shame and getting the right help can save lives. So we need to break down the stigma around mental health and normalise the conversation because it saves lives," she added.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

