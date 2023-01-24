The former world Number Four is determined to stand up to the trolls Getty

After retiring from the game in 2014, Jelena has been open about her mental health struggles, in 2017 she revealed the decades of vicious abuse she received at the hands of her own father, Damir Dokic, in her memoir, Unbreakable.

And in June last year she shared on social media that she had hit rock bottom and lost the will to go on.

"I had a low moment and definitely it wasn't easy. I even for a second there felt like I had failed because I was there [having these suicidal thoughts] back in 2006 and I felt like I would never be there again."

WATCH: Jelena Dokic opens up about weight loss journey

Jelena recognised her own mental health crisis and managed to seek help, and recovered by taking a break and slowing down.

As a commentator at the Australian Open in 2022, Jelena was trolled with cruel comments fired at her on social media, as she told the Australian Woman's Weekly in December 2022, "It was all about my body weight. I didn't even get upset. I got really frustrated," she said.

"We should be looking at whether people are kind, gracious, compassionate, what they try to do with it. I want to be known for inspiring someone, not what size I am and what my weight is."

Unfortunately, the trolling has arisen again this year, as Jelena has taken to Instagram again to respond to those who have written nasty comments about her weight on social media.

Her response was dignified, writing "The most common comment being 'what happened to her, she is so big'?

"I will tell you what happened, I am finding a way and surviving and fighting. And it really doesn't matter what I am doing and what happened because size shouldn't matter.

"Kindness and being a good person matters which those of you that abuse me and others, are clearly not."

If you need someone to talk to, call:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36

Headspace on 1800 650 890

QLife on 1800 184 527

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.