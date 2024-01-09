Iga Swiatek is the world No. 1 from Poland and will lead the field at the 2024 Aus Open. Getty

The first day of the Australian Open kicks off at 10:00 am (AEDT) for the first round of the men's and women's singles.

The following day, January 15, will kick off again at 10:00 am (AEDT) for more first-round men's and women's singles. January 16 at 10:00 am (AEDT), first rounds continue and men's and women's doubles will be underway.

Wednesday, January 17, the second round of men's and women's singles will start at 10:00 am (AEDT). This will continue on Thursday with the same start time.

On Friday, January 19, the third round of men's and women's singles will start at 10:00 am (AEDT). Mixed doubles will also be underway.

On Saturday, January 20, the third round will continue at the same time. The junior event will also be underway.

Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 , Carols Alcaraz, is expected to be a stiff competition for Djokovic. Getty

Sunday, January 21. marks the start of the fourth round for men's and women's singles, beginning at 10:00 am (AEDT). The fourth round will continue and Monday, January 22, starting also at 10:00 am (AEDT).

The men's and women's quarter-finals will start at 10:00 am (AEDT) on Tuesday, January 23. The wheelchair and quad wheelchair events will also be underway.

The quarter-finals will run through to Wednesday, January 24, again starting at 10:00 am (AEDT). Then, though a time has not been revealed, the mixed double semi-finals will also begin on January 24.

Alex de Minaur recently entered the top 10 rankings and Australia's hopes seem to be pinned on the Aussie tennis player. Getty

On January 25, the women's singles semi-finals will begin. The broadcast will run from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm (AEDT) and will pick back up at 7:00 pm (AEDT).

The following day, January 26, the men's singles semi-finals will kick off... so will the mixed doubles final. The broadcast will run from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm (AEDT) and will continue at 7:00 pm (AEDT).

Then comes Saturday, January 27, the second-to-last day of the 2024 Australian Open, when the women's singles final and the men's doubles final will take place. The broadcast will begin later in the day, running from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm (AEDT) before picking back up again at 6:30 pm (AEDT).

The grand slam tennis event will wrap up on Sunday, January 28, with the men's singles final and the women's doubles final. The women's doubles final will be broadcasted from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm (AEDT) followed by the highly anticipated men's singles final which will begin at 6:30 pm (AEDT).

