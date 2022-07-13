Jackie revealed the rumour on her show Getty

Kyle and Jackie later both alleged that people were "scared of" Jeff.

Jeff is a titan in the radio industry and he was also the first person to see the potential of Aussie larrikins Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Jeff started Boost Juice with is wife Janine in 2000 Instagram

In 2000, he branched out into business with his wife Janine and founded Boost Juice. He left radio in 2007 to focus on the business, eventually establishing Retail Zoo.

Earlier this year Janine spoke to Travel Insider about what it’s like to run a business with your significant other.

Jeff and Janine have four children together Instagram

"Working with your spouse has its challenges," she said.

"There have been times when I've glared across the table at him. I could throttle him sometimes but I always put myself in other people's shoes and I didn't want a husband and wife bickering in meetings.”

The couple eventually figured out how to make it work. Janine said that they learned early on that if they work on the same project, it often "doesn't end well", so now they have complete responsibility for their respective areas.

