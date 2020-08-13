Jasmine shared a series of snaps for Karl's 46th birthday. Instagram

The next sweet snap showed the married couple sharing a kiss in a car park. Or at least, the closest thing to a kiss as both Karl and Jasmine wore face masks.

"We love you," Jasmine wrote followed by a red love heart emoji. "Happy Covid Birthday."

But perhaps the cutest photo featured the couple's newborn daughter Harper who was born in May this year.

In the snap, dad-of-four Karl is seen napping on the sofa whilst baby Harper sleeps in bed in an identical sleeping position.

"Birthdays are exhausting" Jasmine joked in the caption.

Karl was also spoiled with a decadent cake from his manager Sharon Finnigan at SF Celebrity Management.

The layered mille-feuille dessert was adorned with meringues, chocolate, macarons and popcorn and shaped like a 'K'.

"Happy Birthday old mate. Enjoy the cake," the SF Celebrity Management Instagram page posted.

The birthday boy was also spoiled by his Today Show co-hosts with another cake that was presented to Karl on air.

Entertainment reporter Brooke Boney dressed as McDonald's character the Hamburglar, presented Karl with a cake shaped like a burger that he called "so cool."

"It combines your two great loves. Cake and burgers," co-host Allison Langdon joked.

In a previous report by New Idea, an insider source revealed that Karl and Jasmine are hoping to give Harper a little brother or sister.

“A second baby is not far away. And due to COVID, they have decided to increase their family,” the source revealed.

“[Karl] is telling his network colleagues they want a new baby brother or sister for Harper as soon as possible. His Today co-workers have said they are already planning that it will be sooner rather than later.”