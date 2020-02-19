Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarbrough) has remained tight-lipped about her rumoured pregnancy with husband Karl. Getty

In the photo, Jasmine and Tammie are all smiles as they pose for the pic, which shows them standing in front of a mirror in a studio, surrounded by hair products and makeup.

At first glance, the photo looks like a typical selfie, but on close inspection it appears as though Jasmine is proudly displaying what looks like a delicate baby bump.

Jasmine stuns in a casual yet chic baby blue dress, which features a wide scoop neckline, billowy sleeves and form-fitting bodice that gently cradles her curves.

Jasmine has seemingly given fans a sneak peek at what appears to be a delightful burgeoning baby bump. Instagram

Sporting a fresh-faced complexion, the blonde beauty shows off her youthful visage with a barely-there makeup look, and she wore her tresses straight with a side part.

Jasmine’s most recent post comes after she proudly flaunted her growing baby bump at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

Jasmine and Karl were seen cheering and clapping from VIP courtside seats at Rod Laver Arena alongside Karl's 14-year-old daughter Ava from his first marriage to Cassandra Thorburn.

Jasmine was blooming in photos from the day where she debuted her bump in a chic blue off-the-shoulder dress.

Sharing details from her day to her Instagram, Jasmine thanked a pal for providing her with a cushion to cover her uncomfortable plastic court-side seat.