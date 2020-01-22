Karl and Jasmine take Ava to the tennis Getty

The trio were watching the second round match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Jasmine - a shoe designer - glowed in periwinkle blue, off-the-shoulder dress to showed off her small bump. She is due in a matter of months.

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in December after tying the knot in 2018 at Mexico's five-star One&Only Palmilla resort.

Their appearance comes a day after Karl lashed out over his divorce from ex wife Cassandra.



The Today host said he is baffled as to why their separation was “such a big deal”.

Cass and Karl called it quits on their 21-year long marriage in 2018. They share three children together, Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12.

“Personally, it was a bit hard because I thought a lot of people do go through relationship difficulties and, unfortunately, for me that was in a very public way, but that’s what happens when you’re a public person,” Stefanovic revealed to Neil Mitchell on 3AW.



“But I thought, ‘Well hang on, a lot of people go through this, and why is mine such a big deal?’ I still don’t know why it was.

“I got divorced, I did find love again, and I’m sorry if people are offended by that, but it’s made me really happy.”



Stefanovic went on to reveal that 2019 was a tough year following his departure from the breakfast TV show, which he is now hosting again alongside Allison Langdon.

“Look, my life hasn’t been that difficult, and I think there are people out there who have far worse going on … so I’m not going to rabbit on about how difficult my life was,” he said. “But there was certainly periods where I thought, ‘Oh my god, all I’ve ever done is really work hard and try and do the best I could for a show or network’. And then I thought, ‘Well, hang on a second, how have I got it so wrong?’”

