Jasmine and Harper rugged up for the evening. Instagram

“Beautiful fam,” a kind fan commented, while another opted for “Beautiful girls!”.

The family snuggled up to see the Harbour. Instagram

Harper very recently turned two, a birthday that was celebrated with a Coco Melon Party.

She is the only daughter of Karl and Jasmine, who got married in 2018 in a ceremony in Mexico.

Jasmine became a doting stepmother to Karl’s kids from his first marriage: Jackson, Willow, and River, and the blended family seem to prioritise time together. However, it seems Willow is particularly close to her cute little sister.

The young model is often snapped on her dad and step-mum’s social media spending time with little Harper, despite their age gap.

17-year-old Willow is especially close to her baby sister. Instagram

The age gap has proven to be no issue for the family, with Karl and Jasmine hinting they’d like to go on to have more children.

“The kids are still kids and they’re like ‘can you stop her crying’ because they want to sleep until 11 on the weekends and all that, but largely there’s no issues; they’ve been unreal,” Karl said of his older children.

“It’s perfect to come home and be with Harper and however many more kids we have,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“You don’t take it for granted, the ability to have a child, and I think we’ll try to whenever the timing is right.”