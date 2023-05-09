Janelle and Adam's marriage crashed and burned on MAFS. Getty

So great their bond had grown that the pair of pranksters planned a practical joke for their fellow MAFS bride and grooms at the reunion.

Unfortunately for them, however, producers put a quick stop to their mischief-making.

“So at this point, me and Jesse were just really really good friends and we just love pranking people and just having fun,” she laughed.

“So we were like, ‘Let’s go to the reunion together and prank everyone! But now that I've watched the reunion I think they wanted to give the ‘Jessie and Claire’ thing hope, so I understand why.”

Janelle is of course referring to how the episode alluded to Jesse and Claire rekindling their marriage after a controversial cheating scandal involving Claire and Adam (which we now know to be a very clever edit and not true).

Janelle and Jesse are in real life BFF's. Channel Nine

Jesse also lifted the lid on his friendship with Janelle in a recent interview with the podcast So Dramatic! Revealing that the pair were “good mates”.

“Janelle just moved to Sydney, so even if we were gonna walk down that path, we both said to each other that a long-distance relationship is not something that is an option for us.”

In an interview prior to that, Jesse also disclosed that he and Janelle had shared a bed, but that there was "no funny business" and that Janelle was the "best friend" he had made on the show.

"Janelle and I are really good friends she's a real cool chic, I love so much about her," Jesse shared with the hosts of the podcast Back To Reality.

RELATED || Is Bronte now dating Jesse?