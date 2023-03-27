A source claims that sparks flew between Bronte and Jesse at the MAFS reunion. New Idea

“They would be a great match if you ask me,” says the show insider.

Bronte, 28, isn’t the only MAFS bride that Jesse’s been getting close to. Since leaving the experiment midway, after failing to make things work with his ‘wife’ Claire, the marriage celebrant has been seen out and about with fellow early leaver Janelle, 28.

Both from Perth, the pair formed a tight bond after their respective spouses, Claire and Adam, shared an illicit kiss. When asked during a recent radio interview with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O if he and Janelle ever considered having a revenge romp of their own, Jesse explained: “[We] talked about [whether] that thought came through our heads but both of us said, ‘No.’”

“The experiment is about being with the person you were matched with … we still wanted to honour the experiment.”

He later told the Daily Mail: “The strongest connection I’ve made with anyone in the cast

is definitely Janelle.”

While some have suggested the pair could now be dating, not everyone is convinced. In fact, Jesse’s ex Claire, 31, wonders if they are just hanging out for the headlines!

They certainly look cosy together! New Idea

“They’re both from Perth, they’re quite similar in some aspects. But yeah, I’ve heard some whispers that it was just like ‘let’s get some talk happening,’” she said in a chat with the Where’s Your Head At? podcast.

“Claire could very well be right,” adds our own source. “Perhaps Jesse is stepping out with Janelle to throw everyone off the scent that he’s actually got a thing going with Bronte?!”

All we can say is, watch this space!

