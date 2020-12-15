If only! Instagram

"The one time there were 3 Stewarts in Summer Bay #flamingallah" Nick captioned the behind-the-scenes photo referencing himself, his brother James and iconic character Alf Stewart.

Unfortunately for us it doesn't look like Nick will be popping up on our screens just yet as the photo appears to be a throwback given Orpheus Pledger and Rachelle Banno have long departed the show.

It's not first time Nick has been spotted with Summer Bay stalwart, Ray Meagher aka Alf, however, sharing a photo with the man himself and his TV WEEK Logie Award in 2018.

Frankly, if we had a relative on the beloved show we'd consider every day bring-your-brother-to-work day, too.

The 44-year-old who played bass guitar for Aussie rock band George also has a nine-year-old daughter, Grace, who is just a year older James' daughter Scout. The two girls could almost pass as twins, too, something they'd apparently love to be true!

"They think they're more twins than their dads," Nick has previously mused of the cute cousins' strong bond.

The daddy-daughter duo also regularly shares "twinning" photos together, much to our delight.

You can peep some of their best snaps in the gallery below, in the meantime we'll be eagerly awaiting and hoping for a Home And Away evil twin storyline.

