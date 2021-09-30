The sweet tribute comes following Penny's announcement last week that her time playing fan-favourite, Dr. Tori Morgan, had come to an end.

Following her final episode on the popular soap, Penny, 38, took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the show and express her gratitude to the cast and crew.

Sharing a series of photos from her time on the show, she began her post with: "⭐️Spoiler alert⭐️."

"After 5 amazing years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to Tori Morgan and Summer Bay. 💖"



"I feel incredibly grateful for my time at @homeandaway and I would like to thank many people for making it possible.



"Firstly, to our incredible producers @lucyaddario and Julie McGauren for gifting me this amazing role. And to my wonderful agents Matt Andrews and David Sheridan at @marqueemgt."

Penny shared snaps of her time on the show. Instagram

She continued: "Thank you to our outstanding and warm-hearted cast (past and present) crew, writers, publicists and production team, for your warmth, your humour and your friendship."

Along with James Stewart, other castmates to send well wishes to the star included Home & Away alum Jake Ryan, who played Robbo on the soap.

"Big loves Pen Pen. You are an absolute delight, hugely talented, top shelf professional and hilarious, caring woman. A pleasure to share a screen (and a baby) with you ❤️❤️❤️."

Penny replied to the comment, writing: "hahaha Jakey! I loved our time together too and am so proud of the story we told. You are an absolute gem Jake, always so kind and sweet to everyone. Catch up with our REAL babies soon;) xx"

Penny's on-screen husband is also leaving the Bay. Seven

Leaving the Bay along with Penny is her on-screen husband Dr. Christian Green, played by Ditch Davey.

In the show, Tori and Christian leave Summer Bay for an exciting job offer in London.

Speaking to Who about her final episode, Penny claimed that the wedding storyline was the "perfect send-off" for her character, while also revealing she was "holding a few real tears back on the day".

The 38-year-old also said she was "at peace" with her decision to leave Home & Away.