Home and Away's James Stewart (pictured) has shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from the long-running soap. New Idea/ Are Media syndication

He continued: "Ray Meagher [who plays Alf Stewart] once said to me, when I first joined the show, there are A scenes, B scenes and C scenes. C scenes, you're up the back making the cup of tea. B scenes, you're kind of delivering the cup of tea, and A scenes, the cup of tea falls on your lap and you're the guy that has to deal with the pain of it. So all of a sudden Justin got an A storyline.”

It’s not the first time Home and Away actors have revealed what goes into the magic behind the scenes of putting one of Australia’s most iconic show’s together.

In February, Ray Meagher told hit105’s Stav, Abby and Matt that sometimes his co-stars don’t find out they’re being killed off until they see the script.

Justin's health shock was a major Home and Away plot this season. Channel Seven

“I heard on some sets, you find out when you read the scripts... do they sit you down on Home and Away and tell you that your time’s up?” host Stav Davidson asked.

Ray responded: “I think everyone is different, and officially it's down to their agent.”

But it seems the agents don’t always want to break the bad news and Ray added that some of his co-stars will see scripts and realise: “Oh my God, I'm not in this!”

Laughing, he clarified, “But normally, it's done in a fairly orderly sort of manner at that place!”