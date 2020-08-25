He’s been out of sorts for some time now, but this is the shocking explanation Justin (played by James Stewart, pictured left) never saw coming. Seven

Rushed to hospital, Justin undergoes a series of tests as his distraught partner Leah (Ada Nicodemou) maintains a bedside vigil.

“At first, when Justin began behaving a little differently, Leah didn’t make too much

of it,” Ada confirms to New Idea.

“But lately she had become a bit more worried about him. He seems to have been so overworked and stressed, and simply wasn’t his usual self.

Justin (left) undergoes a series of tests as his distraught partner Leah (played by Ada Nicodemou, pictured right) maintains a bedside vigil. Seven

“Now, when he has an accident at the garage, he finds himself in hospital waiting for news.”

Nothing, however, can prepare Justin or Leah for the moment that town medico, Justin’s sister Tori (Penny McNamee), delivers the results of the tests.

“The news comes as a huge shock to both of them,” confirms Ada.

The couple seemingly can’t get a break, with Leah still battling her severe post-traumatic stress disorder following her kidnapping ordeal, and most recently being attacked again at the diner.

Nothing can prepare Justin (left) or Leah (right) for the moment that town medico, Justin’s sister Tori (played by Penny McNamee, pictured centre), delivers the results of the tests. Seven

Indeed, alone at the Diner at the time, Leah’s worst nightmare came true when a mystery person burst into the popular eatery and pushed her to the ground.

The Summer Bay local was so distraught at the time because it brought up everything for her again, which left feeling traumatised and vulnerable.

