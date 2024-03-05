Jackie O has revealed she has itchy skin at night. Instagram

Dr Hay suggested that Jackie's symptoms could be due to heat.

"When we overheat and the blood flow goes to the skin, it can also make the skin itchy," he explained.

Dr Hay then agreed with Jackie's co-host Kyle Sandilands when he suggested that the itching could be a result of menopause, before suggesting it may also be due to a new soap or hay fever.

Kyle suggested it may be menopause. Instagram

Jackie O's skin condition comes seven months after the radio jockey opened up about finding a lump in her breast.

The 49-year-old discovered the lump during a photoshoot with her friend Gemma for the business venture Besties.

Jackie was applying fake tan in the bathroom when she noticed the irregularity and sought a second opinion.

“I went into the bathroom and she looked very emotional," Gemma recalled while appearing on Studio 10.

Jackie O, pictured here with her daughter, had a health scare when she found a lump in her breast. Instagram

She continued: "(Jackie) said: ‘I’ve just found a lump in my breast’. And I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah’.

"She was standing there, naked. She said 'Can you feel?' And so I’m standing there feeling her breast and I said ‘Yeah, there is something small in there actually'.”

Luckily, a subsequent mammogram confirmed that Jackie's lump was nothing out of the ordinary.