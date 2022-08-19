Jackie O says she was "held captive" by Jane Seymour. Kyle and Jackie O Show

She continued, "She didn’t let me leave, I wanted to leave, I wanted to get out of there.”

Kyle then chimed in, saying he had been waiting outside in a car when the drama unfolded.

“She called Jackie a lying b**ch, a wh**e, [and said] ‘Get out of my house, I’m ringing the police’.”

He added that he then saw his co-host "flying out of the house" before demanding they make a swift getaway.

“Jackie goes, ‘Drive! Drive! Drive!’ and we took off down the Malibu highway. I spent all day waiting to be arrested,” Kyle continued.

Jane Seymour wasn't impressed when she found Jackie O in her home. Getty

They did, however, almost managed to make their way into the mansion belonging to crooner Lionel Richie, where they had a friendly chat with the 'All Night Long' singer.

“Then the gates open and Jackie disappears inside for ages. I thought they kept her hostage.”

“He ended up saying, ‘We’ve got nothing on the schedule, maybe whoever you spoke to you need to rebook it’,” Jackie added.

“He has one of those places where when you walk in, it’s like a big piazza in the courtyard with fountains, it’s super fancy, [our chat] only happened there, I never got into his place.”

She added, “We were young yahoos back then.”