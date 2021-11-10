Jackie O and Lee split in 2018. Instagram

“It’s a funny thing what we miss. It can be the littlest things, you know and for me, it’s having that family time at the dinner table, that used to be my favourite part of the day.

“So I don’t have that now and I think I will get that back, but as I said I want to wait, you know, a little bit longer. And then maybe down the track I will fall in love, that would be nice,” Jackie O added.

The 46-year-old then explained that while she hopes to get into another relationship at some point, her current focus remains on her "bestie" Kitty.

“I’ve got a bit of time, I can wait, I’d rather the small little window before she’s off with her friends … I don’t want to complicate it with somebody coming into my life just yet,” she said.

“I want her to see a couple that she lives with … who are really in love and show that, and show them what love means and what a relationship means, what a healthy relationship means. They get more from that going into future relationships as they get older.”

Jackie announced her shock split to Lee back in 2018, saying in a statement: "After 18 years together, we have made the decision to separate.

"We do so amicably, sharing many incredible memories and remaining best friends," she continued.

“Our focus for this next chapter is of course our wonderful daughter and continuing to provide her love and happiness, together.”

Lee has since found love again in jujitsu instructor Gabriella Motta, with the pair first spotted together back in January 2019.

