Jackie shed tears as she read Tegan's sweet message to Kyle. Kyle and Jackie O

"Watching you over the past three weeks has been a joy to experience. You have taken on the role of daddy with ease and stepped up to be a protector for Otto and myself. To see you jump into dad mode so naturally shows me you have all the skills needed in order to raise our son into a strong and loving man. My most cherished memory -" Jackie choked mid-sentence as she became emotional.

"Stop it. Stop it. I can't, I'm about to cry," she said before gathering herself to continue reading,

"My most cherished memory of our lives will forever be the day Otto was born, seeing you beam with so much pride, joy, and gratitude all in one moment. Throughout all the messiness and chaos involved with raising Otto, you have kept me and Otto smiling. And we love it when you break out in song and entertain us, and you change a nappy like a ninja and you cuddle us like you never wanna let go.

"We love you for being who you are and here's to celebrating you today. Happy Father's Day, we can't wait for what's to come for our little family."

Kyle was visibly moved by Tegan's tribute to him. Kyle and Jackie O.

While Kyle didn't cry like his co-host, the new dad was visibly moved by Tegan's tribute to him, admitting he was surprised that his wife-to-be felt that way.

"That is so sweet," a shocked Kyle began. "No one's ever said anything that nice. That's really nice to hear because sometimes as a new dad, I feel I'm being really annoying.

"I feel that she's doing everything and the breastfeeding and you know, I'm buzzing around like an annoying pest."

Kyle did reveal, however, that he's all about being on top of his dad duties, saying, "If the dummy drops on the ground, I'm like a ball boy at Wimbledon whipping out and grabbing that bloody dummy and running off to the kitchen and firing up the oven to sterilise it. But I feel that's all I'm doing, but I do the nappies and I'm in charge of the burping."